Akash Network Reaches Market Cap of $12.90 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00027801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00165488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00950655 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00248202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00500755 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00180094 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 109,017,969 coins and its circulating supply is 24,108,769 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

