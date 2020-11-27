Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $72.62. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,490. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $79.38.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $3,499,942.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,796.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,839 shares of company stock worth $12,609,284 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

