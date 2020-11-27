Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 2.8%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.61 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125.40 ($1.64). Approximately 27,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.69).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $408.60 million and a P/E ratio of 27.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 680.0000444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Company Profile (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.