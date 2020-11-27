Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Barings LLC’s Largest Position

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,046 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 8.4% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $367,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 114.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.53. 319,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,490,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $757.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.