Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 171.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $278.85 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $757.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Argus lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

