Align Technology (ALGN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/24/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $432.00 to $515.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $460.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $472.00 to $535.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $487.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Align Technologies exited the third quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected results despite the challenging business environment. It saw significantly higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners amid the pandemic. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Partnerships and strategic product launches were also impressive. The potential of the company’s Invisalign portfolio and strong solvency position buoy optimism. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

10/23/2020 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/23/2020 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $348.00 to $432.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $340.00 to $460.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $355.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $450.00.

10/21/2020 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/14/2020 – Align Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Align Technology’s lower sales of clear aligners and iTero scanners in the second quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic is worrying. Dismal international show in most geographies, wider-than-expected loss in the quarter and foreign exchange impacts are other headwinds. Overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are deterring. Yet, APAC saw recovery efforts and exceeded company’s expectations in the second quarter. It reflected improving trends as practices reopened and got the Invisalign business back on track and implemented COVID-19 recovery measures in China. exocad revenues were strong. Invisalign’s potential and strong solvency position buoy optimism. Align Technology’s second quarter revenues were better-than-expected. It has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.49. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,662 shares of company stock valued at $70,079,524. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

