Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.64.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $473.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.49.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock worth $70,079,524. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

