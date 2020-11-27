Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $520.00 at SVB Leerink

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $460.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Align Technology stock opened at $473.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.49. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total transaction of $36,592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,662 shares of company stock worth $70,079,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 134.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $1,024,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

