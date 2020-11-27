Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $525.00 at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Align Technology stock opened at $473.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,662 shares of company stock worth $70,079,524. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

