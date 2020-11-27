Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 615,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,925,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,846,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,463,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 20.3% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 243,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,116,000 after buying an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.33.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $7.02 on Friday, reaching $590.70. 368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.37 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $579.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

