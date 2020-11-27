Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGM. Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of ALGM opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

