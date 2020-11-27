Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

ALGM opened at $24.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

