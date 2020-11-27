Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $632.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.67 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Insiders have sold a total of 148,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 927,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 245,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

