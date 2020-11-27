Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,779.29 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,818.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,656.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,526.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

