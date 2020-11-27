Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $26.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,790.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,250. The company has a market capitalization of $1,193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,651.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,524.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

