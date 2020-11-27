Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 167,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares during the period. Mirova increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 252,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,774.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,651.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,524.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.