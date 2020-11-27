Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AYX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

Alteryx stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -434.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $235,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $137,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,055 shares of company stock worth $15,163,119 in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 72.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 264.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after buying an additional 194,541 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 17.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

