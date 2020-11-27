Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $62.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $260,103.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 939,327 shares in the company, valued at $49,953,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,494 shares of company stock worth $1,123,135. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

