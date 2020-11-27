American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.