American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.11% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after buying an additional 854,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,086,000 after buying an additional 140,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,169,000 after buying an additional 217,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,910,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 11,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,217. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

