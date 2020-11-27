American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Sells $10,556.00 in Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $10,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $520,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APEI opened at $31.24 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $477.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 76.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 50.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

