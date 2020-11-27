American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $283,036,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after acquiring an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

