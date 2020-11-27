AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after acquiring an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after acquiring an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after acquiring an additional 384,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.54. 3,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,331. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,571. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

