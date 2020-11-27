Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. BP PLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

