Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amgen by 4,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.45. 48,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

