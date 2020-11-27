Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $224.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,416. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

