Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Insider Gary Jennison Purchases 250,000 Shares

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) insider Gary Jennison acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Gary Jennison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Gary Jennison bought 500,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

LON:AMGO traded up GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 9.91 ($0.13). 24,060,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,601,877. The company has a market cap of $47.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.60 ($0.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.93.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2482.0000865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

