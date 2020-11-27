Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Insider Sells $117,005.98 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35.

On Friday, October 9th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,024.84.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPY opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

