Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $143.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results driven by strength in all its end markets, and solid demand for high-performance analog as well as mixed signal solutions. Strengthening momentum across the electric vehicle space on the back of robust Battery Management System (BMS) solutions is a positive. Further, growing power design wins are major positives. Notably, it plans to acquire Maxim Integrated. The deal is expected to drive Analog Devices’ growth across several emerging growth markets. Additionally, rising adoption of advanced radio systems in 5G infrastructures is driving growth of the company’s communication business. The stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, weakening momentum across major applications and slowdown in global auto sales are woes.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,024. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.28. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

