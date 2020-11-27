Analysts Anticipate BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Post -$4.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.04). BeiGene posted earnings of ($6.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full-year earnings of ($17.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.02) to ($16.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($15.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BeiGene.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.03.

BGNE traded up $21.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.52. 10,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.62. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $14,235,604.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,891,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total value of $729,042.96. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $66,560,829.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,448 shares of company stock worth $59,573,279. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BeiGene by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BeiGene by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

