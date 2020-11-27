Analysts Expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Fly Leasing posted earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fly Leasing.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.58). Fly Leasing had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 454.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Fly Leasing in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,713. Fly Leasing has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $271.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

