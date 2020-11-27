Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.13). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Vaxart from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 80,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,898,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $700.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $17.49.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 39.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

