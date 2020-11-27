Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Copart (CPRT)

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/23/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2020 – Copart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Copart is the market leader of the salvage auto auction industry. High activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Additionally, the company’s strategic acquisitions bode well. Increased demand for its vehicle remarketing services and higher average selling prices from bidders are buoying the firm’s revenues. Low leverage and high liquidity are other tailwinds. However, fear of a second wave of coronavirus looms large which may mar the firm’s near-term vehicle revenues. Increased investments to support growth initiatives are hampering Copart’s bottom line. Also, foreign exchange fluctuations and rapid development of driverless cars are other threats faced by the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

11/17/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2020 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $117.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Copart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2020 – Copart had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96.

Get Copart Inc alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.