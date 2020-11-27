Analysts Set Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target at $248.14

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock worth $3,218,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after buying an additional 74,250 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 1.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $195,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 3.3% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Amedisys by 123.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 247,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $235.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.33. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $132.95 and a 12 month high of $273.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $544.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

