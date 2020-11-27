Analysts Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Target Price at $13.54

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,527,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 885,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 71.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. 5,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,517. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

