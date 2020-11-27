Analysts Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Target Price at €49.89

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.89 ($58.69).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLG. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of DLG stock traded up €2.56 ($3.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.39 ($51.05). 688,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.59. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

