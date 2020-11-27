Analysts Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) PT at $34.00

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. 4,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,158. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after acquiring an additional 595,438 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,915,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 261,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

