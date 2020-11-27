Analysts Set Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Price Target at $99.50

Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.15. 56,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,364. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $127.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,978,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Novanta by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

