Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Target Price at $53.50

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,806. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $55.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $903.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.78.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $345,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 988,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 541,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

