Analysts Set Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) PT at $15.00

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFS. TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 23.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 196,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 184,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $16.38 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

