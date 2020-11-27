Analysts Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target at $123.92

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,498. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 166.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Signature Bank by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after buying an additional 59,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.