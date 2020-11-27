Analysts Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Price Target at $149.13

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

HSY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.78. 4,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.46.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after purchasing an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Hershey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

