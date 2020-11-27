Analysts Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) PT at $481.13

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $481.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $451.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.08 and a 200 day moving average of $411.18. The company has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after buying an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,257,091,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

