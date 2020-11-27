Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vail Resorts (MTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2020 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $301.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Vail Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. Despite coronavirus-related woes, it is worth noting that its season pass sales for the upcoming 2020/21 North American ski season through Sep 18, 2020 increased approximately 18% in units. Although two of its Australian ski areas, Mount Hotham and Falls Creek, had reopened on Jul 6, for their winter season, the resorts were shut after four days due to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Notably, this was followed by stay-at-home restrictions by the Victorian government. Moreover, owing to the uncertainty revolving around the crisis, future outbreaks and prolonged shutdowns cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, the company has refrained from providing the fiscal 2021 guidance. Notably, earning estimates for current quarter and year have been stable over the past 30 days.”

11/23/2020 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/13/2020 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Vail Resorts is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2020 – Vail Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Vail Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,856. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total value of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total value of $625,705.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

