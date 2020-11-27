Analyzing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $75.29 million 4.30 -$10.42 million $1.98 6.62 Boston Properties $2.96 billion 5.37 $521.53 million $7.01 14.56

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -17.27% -14.19% -2.28% Boston Properties 35.17% 12.31% 4.51%

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boston Properties 0 7 8 0 2.53

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $103.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction/redevelopment.

