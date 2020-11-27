Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $4.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Resources by 378.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after buying an additional 11,102,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Resources by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.27. 37,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,048. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.