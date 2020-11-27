AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $221.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.75.

Shares of AON stock opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.16. AON has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in AON by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after acquiring an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

