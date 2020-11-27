Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.22.

APLS opened at $47.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,052. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

