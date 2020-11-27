Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. BidaskClub cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $1,430,052. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 1,354,710 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,616,000 after buying an additional 710,708 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 921,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 238,833 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.