Apollon Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $36,913.17 and $3.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000110 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

